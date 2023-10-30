Kodak Black Blasts Big Boi & T.I. Over Record Label Conspiracy Theory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Floridian accuses the two legends of trying to get him kicked off Atlantic Records.

Kodak Black is perhaps the most-talked-about rapper at the moment but not because of his music. The “Tunnel Vision” rhymer went on a rampage against the rap industry during a recent interview.

While appearing on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, Kodak Black took aim at Atlanta-based rap stars 21 Savage and Latto. He also blasted Atlanta Hip-Hop legends T.I. and Big Boi.

N.O.R.E asked Kodak to choose between OutKast and fellow southern rap duo UGK. The 26-year-old Florida native took that as an opportunity to throw direct shots at one-half of Kast.

“Exclude Big Boi’s ass, though,” Kodak Black said. “Exclude him. That f### n#### tried to get me kicked off the label. He tried to get me kicked off Atlantic. Him and T.I.’s b####-ass.”

Kodak also added, “I ain’t gonna lie, when I was a young n####, I used to always say like how T.I. looked on the ATL movie and s###. I used to always say Big Boi looks like T.I. Like, a little bit of T.I., then you get the C-Murder and s###.”

Both T.I. and Big Boi starred in the 2006 cult classic ATL. The cast of that Chris Robinson-directed motion picture also included Evan Ross, Lauren London, Jackie Long, Jason Weaver, Albert Daniels, Monica, Bone Crusher, and Killer Mike.

As social media users shared clips of Kodak Black’s sitdown with Drink Champs, some of his fans expressed being worried about the Pistolz & Pearlz album creator. Even R&B singer/reality television veteran Ray J voiced concern. However, Kodak responded by calling Ray J a “b####.”