Kodak Black’s Wild Response To Kanye West’s Offer Amid Viral Video Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West stepped in after a video went viral showing Kodak Black eating chicken while sitting in the middle of the street.

Kodak Black is responding to Kanye West after the Yeezy founder expressed concerns about the Florida native.

On Sunday (February 9), West took a break from his offensive Twitter rants to reach out to Kodak Black after a viral video surfaced of the rapper sitting on the street, incoherently rambling while eating chicken.

Black responded on Instagram, showing love to West for reaching out while also making a bold claim of his own. According to Kodak Black, “the Feds” are allegedly preparing to seize Kanye West’s bank accounts due to his defense of Diddy.

“I’m pretty sure the feds gone probably seize all that boy accounts,” he asserted. “Kanye just did some real s###. I wanna do a collab with you so bruh can get some money.”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, took to Instagram on Monday morning (February 10) to explain the viral video.

Cohen claimed Black was not randomly sitting in the middle of an Atlanta street but was, in fact, filming a music video.

“I keep seeing these comments on a video shoot Kodak had the other day,” he wrote. “I spoke to him 20 min before, and he relayed he was shooting B roll for a video.”

Cohen continued, noting, “In the video, you actually see his cameraman several times filming. Of course most of the online videos clip only 20 seconds to try and cut out his camera man. Lots of incorrect headlines.”

His statement divided fans in the comments, with many arguing Black needs help.

“Don’t try to defend that video bro,” one fan wrote. “Kodak was tweaking if you really care about him then help em out and keep it 100.”

“You guys gotta do a better job of checking on bruh,” added another. “At what point does anyone step in and get him some help.”

Others still praised the attorney and blamed the media for demonizing Black.

“This is what family suppose to do,” a third person noted. “Clear up a narrative even when we don’t care about what people think. Buddy won having you in his corner outside of business.”