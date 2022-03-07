Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kodak Black proclaimed his interest in Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Pete Davidson but been legally declared single from Kanye West.

Kodak Black wants to be romantically involved with Kim Kardashian, who recently became legally single.

The controversial rapper publicly expressed his interest in Kanye West’s ex-wife in an Instagram post on Monday (March 7). Kodak Black’s attempt to woo Kim Kardashian came less than a week after she regained her single status in the eyes of the law.

“You Need A Real N#### Out Dat Pompanoya Bae,” he wrote. “Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian.”

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. Last week, a judge granted Kim Kardashian’s request to be legally declared single. The ruling separated the former couple’s marital status from other matters in their divorce.

Kodak Black shooting his shot at Kim Kardashian might not sit well with Kanye West, who’s been threatening her current boyfriend. ‘Ye has repeatedly targeted Pete Davidson since the Saturday Night Live cast member started dating the reality TV star.

Kanye West infamously went after Pete Davidson in a music video for “Eazy,” Yeezy’s latest collaboration with The Game. The animated video depicted ‘Ye kidnapping and burying the comedian.

Kodak Black has lusted over celebrities before, which has caused problems for him in the past. Most notably, he faced widespread criticism for remarks about his desire to be with Lauren London following the death of her partner Nipsey Hussle in 2019.