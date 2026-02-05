Kylie Jenner Flaunts Massive 445cc Boobs In Tight Booty Shorts

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a jaw-dropping outfit and a surprise acting debut that has Hollywood watching her next move.

Kylie Jenner pulled double duty with boobs and booty on full display while stepping into her first real acting gig.

The Kylie Jenner we all know for her beauty empire and thirst traps is now adding “actress” to her résumé. She showed up to promote her new flick The Moment and damn near broke the internet with a tank top so low it could’ve been a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

She paired it with tiny black shorts and a bra showing her massive 445cc boobs.

She dropped a bunch of steamy pics on IG Tuesday, posing in front of a neon-lit set with “The Moment” flashing behind her. Her long hair was flowing, the tank was clinging, and the whole vibe screamed “look at me.” And trust, people did.

If you’re not familiar with it, The Moment is a mockumentary-style film that follows a rising pop star dealing with fame, stress, and the chaos of preparing for a major tour.

Kylie plays a version of herself, and it’s her first real acting role. The movie hit theaters on January 30 after debuting at Sundance.

Charli XCX, who co-wrote and starred in the film, had high praise for Kylie’s performance. She told Deadline: “Kylie was just phenomenal. She totally got the assignment. She is a really great actress.”

Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, name-dropped her implants in his new track “Rosary.” On Don Toliver’s song, he raps about “forty-four five C,” which lines up exactly with the boob size Kylie once admitted to having post-surgery. Man really said the quiet part out loud.