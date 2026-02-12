Kylie Jenner In Brown Thong & Bra Will Make You Question Everything

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner turned Instagram into a full-blown thirst zone after modeling Skims underwear for Kim Kardashian’s new Everyday Cotton campaign.

Kylie Jenner stripped down and turned up the heat in her drawls for Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims campaign and holy hell, it’s a thirst trap overload.

Kylie’s out here flexin’ in barely-there undies for Kim’s new Everyday Cotton drop, and if you’ve got a pulse, you’ve already seen the pics all over Instagram.

The 28-year-old beauty boss is rockin’ a brown triangle bralette and matching thong in one shot, and in another, she’s laid up in a white bra and panties.

She captioned the pics “me for @skims everyday cotton <3” and tagged legendary lensman Mert Atlas, who clearly knew what the hell he was doing behind the camera.

This ain’t Kylie’s first time teaming up with Skims either. She’s been down with the brand since day one, first appearing in a bodysuit in 2019. Then she linked with Kim and Kendall for a Valentine’s Day promo in 2021. But this time she’s front and center and barely covered.