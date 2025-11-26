Kylie Jenner One Up’s Big Sis Kim Kardashian In Battle For Sexiest Pics Ever

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner stunned fans with a metallic silver bikini as she posed poolside and shared rare, sultry shots during her sunny LA Sunday.

Kylie Jenner proved that winter weather is no match for her sizzling style, serving up serious heat in a metallic silver lamé bikini that had fans doing double-takes across social media.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul shared a carousel of sultry snapshots on Instagram Monday, showcasing her famous curves in the light-catching string bikini while lounging poolside at her LA mansion. The reality star captioned her post with a simple but telling message: “was a pretty perfect sunday … <3.”

Jenner’s metallic moment featured multiple angles of the eye-catching swimwear, with the silver lamé material catching every ray of California sunshine as she posed by her backyard pool. In one particularly striking shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder runs her hands through her hair, showing off a collection of silver-toned rings that perfectly complement her shimmering bikini.

Kylie Jenner via IG pic.twitter.com/n1nuORaXHv — CELEB FUN (@Celebfun3) November 24, 2025

The Instagram carousel didn’t stop at poolside glamour. Jenner included intimate shower selfies that revealed massive diamond stud earrings, adding even more sparkle to her already dazzling look. The final images captured a breathtaking sunset over the Hollywood Hills, painting the perfect backdrop for what she clearly considered an ideal Sunday afternoon.

While most of the country was bundling up in winter coats, Jenner’s LA lifestyle allowed her to embrace the season’s metallic trend in the most skin-baring way possible. The silver lamé bikini represented a masterclass in holiday styling, proving that festive fashion doesn’t always require layers and long sleeves.

The post quickly racked up over 2.7 million likes within 24 hours, with fans flooding the comments section with fire emojis and praise for the stunning shots.

Jenner’s bikini content has become somewhat rare lately, making this silver moment even more special for her devoted followers.

The timing of the post comes on the heels of big sis Kim Kardashian blowing up the internet with a series of busty pictures as she floated in a pool and basically nothing more than her underwear.