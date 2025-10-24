Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Townhouse Allegedly Became Mob Den While They Lived There

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner’s former Greenwich Village townhouse became the center of a federal mafia investigation after mobsters used the property.

Kylie Jenner lived in a Greenwich Village townhouse that federal investigators say became a hub for organized crime’s most lucrative poker scam.

The reality star and beauty mogul rented the six-story property at 80 Washington Place with Travis Scott around 2021 while pregnant with their second child. The couple used the $20 million townhouse as their New York base before relocating to the West Coast.

Federal prosecutors revealed Thursday that four of New York City’s most powerful crime families operated rigged poker games from the same address. The scheme began in 2019 and continued through 2023, overlapping with Jenner’s residency.

The townhouse appeared in a 2023 episode of “The Kardashians” during the same year mobsters allegedly hosted their main poker operation there. Neither Jenner nor Scott was mentioned in the federal indictment, and authorities found no evidence of their involvement or knowledge.

Investigators say the criminals used former NBA stars to attract high-rolling victims to games at 80 Washington Place and a Kips Bay location. The operation employed hidden technology, including rigged shufflers and X-ray tables, to steal millions from unsuspecting players.

The scheme unraveled in fall 2023 when rival mobsters hosted competing games on the same night. Armed wise guys stormed the Washington Place property with guns and weapons to shut down the unauthorized match, leading to a violent brawl on the premises.

Jenner recently expanded her business empire with new music ventures, releasing her debut single, “Fourth Strike,” with Terror Jr. in October 2025. She also signed as the face of Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2025 campaign and launched new collections for her Khy clothing brand.

The townhouse remained on and off the market for over a decade, from 2012 to 2024, before finally selling. The property sits steps from Washington Square Park on one of Manhattan’s most exclusive blocks.

More than 30 people, including Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, face federal charges in connection with the illegal gambling operation that prosecutors say defrauded victims of millions through sophisticated cheating methods.