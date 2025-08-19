“Ketamine Queen” To Plead Guilty In Matthew Perry Death Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jasveen Sangha admitted guilt in the ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry and now faces a lengthy prison term.

Jasveen Sangha, known in underground circles as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal drug charges tied to the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry at his Los Angeles home.

The plea deal spares Sangha from a September trial and makes her the final of five defendants to admit guilt in the high-profile case, ABC News reports.

Prosecutors say she supplied the powerful anesthetic that ultimately led to Perry’s death on October 28, 2023.

The 54-year-old actor died from acute ketamine toxicity, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The charges against Sangha include maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of ketamine distribution and one count of distribution resulting in death or serious injury.

She faces a possible sentence stretching into decades.

“She’s taking responsibility for her actions,” her attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement.

Authorities say Sangha worked with Erik Fleming—who previously pleaded guilty—to funnel 51 vials of ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death.

Perry had been receiving legal ketamine therapy for depression, but was also acquiring additional doses from Sangha and others, which prosecutors say fueled an “out of control” addiction.

On the day Perry died, his longtime live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa administered at least three injections from Sangha’s stash, according to investigators.

Federal prosecutors described Sangha as a well-connected dealer who catered to elite clients and flaunted her lifestyle on social media.

After Perry’s death, she allegedly attempted to erase evidence by urging associates to delete incriminating messages.

Sangha’s guilty plea was filed in federal court and officially ends the criminal proceedings tied to Perry’s overdose.