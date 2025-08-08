EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Demands Damon Dash’s Arrest, Cites “White Lesbian Aaliyah” Interview & Bucket Hat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash ignored a court order while bragging about signing a “White Lesbian Aaliyah,” and now a lawyer wants him arrested.

Damon Dash is under fire after blowing off a court order while flexing about “lake life” and signing a “White Lesbian Aaliyah” to his label.

Filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures are begging a federal judge to put Dash in cuffs after he skipped a court deadline tied to a $4 million judgment.

Instead of handing over the required documents, they say Damon Dash has been showing off on Instagram, bragging about his bucket hats and teasing new music signings.

According to court docs filed by Webber’s attorney Christopher Brown, Dash was supposed to turn in copyright info and links to his films by August 7, 2025.

That never happened. So now, Brown wants Dash dragged into court on August 13 to explain himself—preferably in handcuffs.

“Instead of complying with this Court’s Order, Dash is posting on social media about his ‘lake life’ and ‘bucket hats’, along with having the audacity to post that Mr. Dash has signed the ‘White Lesbian Aaliyah’ to Blueroc Records,” Brown told U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger.

That eccentric artist signing Aaliyah comparison came from Dash’s appearance on The Art of Dialogue, where he made the eyebrow-raising claim.

This whole legal chaos started over the 2019 film Dear Frank. Dash got booted from the project but still claimed ownership, which led to a defamation and copyright lawsuit.

After skipping court deadlines and trashing Webber on a podcast, Dash got hit with a $4 million default judgment in 2025.

To collect, the judge approved selling off Dash’s shares in Dash Films Inc., Bluroc LLC, Blakroc LLC and several of his film copyrights. Dash had already sold his Roc-A-Fella stake, but it wasn’t enough to cover his legal obligations due to a massive tax bill and back child support.

Judge Lehrburger gave Dash until July 10 to cough up ownership certificates for his companies and copyrights so the U.S. Marshal could start auctioning off his assets. Dash handed in some paperwork but never delivered the key film copyrights or digital files.

Dash’s lawyer, Natraj S. Bhushan, claimed the missing stuff would be turned in by August 7. That deadline came and went. Now Webber and his team are done playing nice.

“Mr. Dash’s disrespect for this Court’s orders has been plentiful throughout the years. In light of this noncompliance, Plaintiffs respectfully request that an arrest warrant issue for Mr. Dash,” Christopher Brown said.

Brown wants the judge to force Dash to show up in person on August 13 at 10 A.M. and explain why he’s dragging his feet—again.