EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Says Damon Dash’s Life Is Fair Game in Bankruptcy Battle

Damon Dash’s bankruptcy case could cost him more than money as creditors seek to claim the rights to his life story to recover millions in debt.

Damon Dash may soon see more than his money on the line—his personal story and image could be up for grabs in his ongoing bankruptcy case in Florida.

Attorneys for some of Dash’s creditors argue that the former Roc-A-Fella Records executive failed to disclose his “life rights” in his Chapter 7 filing, claiming those rights could be sold to help pay off more than $20 million in debts.

The legal team states that Dash’s public persona and career history possess significant commercial value, particularly given his ties to Jay-Z and the legacy of Roc-A-Fella.

Christopher Brown, an attorney representing multiple judgment creditors, accused Damon Dash of omitting key assets and providing misleading information in his bankruptcy petition.

“The debtor has failed to disclose his life story rights,” Brown wrote in the filing, adding that Dash’s statements about a biopic based on his life prove he knows the rights exist and that they hold value.

Brown pointed to Dash’s public comments about developing a film based on his life, referencing 2022 media coverage about a potential Roc-A-Fella movie.

He claims Damon Dash intentionally left out these rights from his asset list, which would make them eligible for liquidation.

The filing also accuses Dash of listing a UPS Store mailbox instead of his actual residence and failing to report business interests already seized by the U.S. Marshal for public auction.

Brown alleges Dash’s bankruptcy filing is a tactic to delay or block creditors from collecting on court-ordered judgments.

“Debtor’s bankruptcy filing is a transparent attempt to frustrate the collection of final judgments,” Brown stated, comparing Dash’s case to that of Alex Jones, whose defamation-related debts were also ruled non-dischargeable in bankruptcy court in a billion-dollar lawsuit brought by victims of

Brown emphasized that the automatic stay triggered by the bankruptcy filing does not prevent the auction of Dash’s corporate assets already in government custody.

If the court agrees, Damon Dash could lose control over how his own story is told.