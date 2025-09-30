EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Wants Damon Dash Assets Despite Bankruptcy, Cites Interviews & Instagram Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s bankruptcy filing is under fire as a lawyer demands the auction of his assets, citing interviews and social media as proof of hidden wealth.

Damon Dash is once again at the center of a legal storm as attorney Christopher Brown pushes a federal judge to greenlight the auction of Dash’s company assets despite his recent bankruptcy filing in Florida.

Brown, representing filmmaker Josh Webber, is urging the court to move forward with the sale of Dash’s entertainment holdings, including Poppington LLC, arguing that Dash’s bankruptcy petition doesn’t shield him from debts tied to defamation and other intentional wrongdoing. Brown claims Dash continues to flaunt wealth publicly while avoiding financial accountability.

The dispute stems from a years-long legal feud over the film Dear Frank, which Webber produced and Damon Dash was initially hired to direct. Webber and his company, Muddy Waters Pictures, removed Dash from the project, alleging he was high on set and unprofessional. Dash later rebranded the film as The List and pitched it to networks, prompting a lawsuit for copyright infringement and defamation.

A jury sided with Webber and awarded over $800,000 in damages. Brown then sought to seize Dash’s business interests, including Poppington LLC, and place them under the control of the U.S. Marshal for public sale.

The conflict escalated in March 2024 when Dash appeared on the Earn Your Leisure podcast and accused Webber of stealing the film. According to legal filings, Dash’s remarks cost Webber a $4 million film deal. Webber filed a defamation suit and won a $4 million default judgment after Dash missed court deadlines and failed to attend mediation.

Facing mounting judgments, unpaid taxes and child support, Damon Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida earlier this month. In court documents, he claimed to have less than $5,000 in assets, including a $500 phone, $2,500 in jewelry, and $100 in cash. However, Brown argues that Dash failed to disclose key assets, including his life rights and intellectual property, which could be sold to repay creditors.

Brown also pointed to Dash’s public statements, including a September 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, where Dash claimed he had $5 million in the bank, a record deal with Sony Music for his “Black Guns” group, and a new book deal. Brown argues these statements contradict Dash’s bankruptcy claims and show he still controls valuable assets through Poppington LLC.

“The bankruptcy filing only covers his personal property,” Brown stated in court documents. “It does not impact the assets of Poppington LLC, which remain subject to auction.”

Brown also noted that Dash has not filed any adversarial motion to stop the auction and that delays have been caused by Dash’s own legal tactics.

Federal Judge Robert Lehrburger is now weighing whether to allow the asset sale to proceed. If approved, Poppington LLC’s catalog—including films like Honor Up and Too Honorable—could soon be sold off to satisfy Dash’s debts.

Dash’s bankruptcy filing lists more than $25 million in liabilities, including over $8.7 million owed to the IRS and New York State, nearly $650,000 in unpaid child and spousal support, and more than $5.5 million in unsecured claims from lawsuits and legal fees.

In 2024, Dash’s one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records was auctioned for roughly $1 million to cover back taxes and support payments. The bankruptcy filing aims to wipe out unsecured debt and stop ongoing collections, but creditors argue Dash is hiding assets that could be liquidated.

The court has already ordered the sale of Dash’s film studio and streaming platform. A decision on whether the auction of Poppington LLC’s assets can proceed is expected soon.