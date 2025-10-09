LeBron James Sued After “Second Decision” Promo Fooled Lakers Fan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is being dragged into small claims court by a Los Angeles Lakers devotee who says the NBA icon’s cryptic “Second Decision” teaser tricked him into spending nearly $900 on game tickets.

Andrew Garcia, 29, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County on October 8, accusing the basketball star of “fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery,” according to a report from TMZ.

The drama began on October 6 when James posted a mysterious message on social media that read, “The decision of all decisions. October 7. 12 P.M. EST,” tagging it with #TheSecondDecision.

The vague wording led many to believe the 40-year-old might be announcing his retirement from the NBA.

Garcia, convinced this was the moment LeBron would hang up his jersey, bought two tickets for the March 31, 2026 Lakers vs. Cavaliers game—shelling out exactly $865.66 in hopes of witnessing what he thought could be James’ final matchup against his former team.

Instead, the big reveal turned out to be an advertisement for Hennessy. The video showed James in a series of stylized scenes before ultimately choosing the cognac brand. No retirement. Just a liquor endorsement.

The bait-and-switch left Garcia fuming—and now suing.

The stunt quickly drew comparisons to James’ controversial 2010 ESPN special “The Decision,” where he famously declared he was “taking his talents to South Beach” to join the Miami Heat, a move that triggered widespread backlash at the time.

Lebron James has not issued any public response to the lawsuit. As of now, the case remains pending in Los Angeles County small claims court.

James is currently entering his 23rd NBA season and will suit up for the Lakers alongside his son, Bronny James.