Lil Durk Gets Another Shot A Freedom With Judge’s Ruling

Lil Durk will return to court in May after a judge agreed to review his detention in a federal murder-for-hire case tied to a 2022 Los Angeles shooting.

Lil Durk scored a courtroom win Wednesday in Los Angeles as a federal judge agreed to revisit his detention status in a high-profile murder-for-hire case tied to the 2022 killing of a rival rapper’s cousin.

Judge Patricia Donahue approved a request for a hearing to reconsider the conditions of the Hip-Hop artist’s release, setting the date for May 8, 2025, at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Durk has been behind bars since his October 2024 arrest on federal charges alleging he financed a deadly ambush targeting Saviay’a “Lul Pabb” Robinson, the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors claim the hit was retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von, a close associate of Durk.

His attorneys argue the government leaned on misleading evidence to justify his detention, including lyrics from a song recorded months before the shooting and fan-made videos that were never produced or approved by Durk or his label.

The track in question, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” by Babyface Ray featuring Lil Durk, was recorded approximately seven months before the August 2022 shooting, according to an affidavit from the song’s producer.

Prosecutors say the lyrics reference the killing and include audio from Quando Rondo’s reaction. But Durk’s legal team insists the video was created by unaffiliated social media users and posted by accounts like @otf_edit and @mymixtapez.

Durk’s legal team is now offering a revised bond package in hopes of securing his release: $900,000 in real estate equity, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, $150,000 from a business associate, 24/7 private security, electronic monitoring and strict supervision.

They argue the new proposal eliminates any risk to the public or flight concerns.

Durk was previously denied bail in December 2024 after a judge ruled that “there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” citing his alleged influence over others involved in violent activity.

Prosecutors also claimed Durk posed a flight risk, pointing to international travel plans he made following the arrests of his co-defendants.

The rapper remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles and faces multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and using a machine gun during a violent crime. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges.