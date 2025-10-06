EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Says Feds Are Withholding Info; Tries To Get Murder Case Dismissed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk challenged prosecutors in his murder-for-hire case, accusing them of hiding evidence and demanding that the charges be thrown out before trial.

Lil Durk is pushing to have his federal murder-for-hire case tossed, claiming prosecutors are hiding key facts that would allow him to mount a fair defense in court.

The Chicago-born rapper is accused of orchestrating a plot to kill a man identified as Quando Rondo, in retaliation for the 2020 killing of his close friend King Von.

Prosecutors allege Durk used coded messages and promised cash or music deals through his Only The Family (OTF) collective to incentivize the hit.

Federal authorities say Durk directed his crew to fly from Chicago to Los Angeles in August 2022 to kill Quando Rondo, who managed to escape the broad daylight shooting at a gas station.

Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was shot dead during the violent altercation.

Prosecutors claim Durk arranged for vehicles, weapons and ski masks to carry out the ambush. Durk’s legal team—Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Jonathan Brayman and Christy O’Connor—argues the indictment is vague and lacks the specifics needed to prepare for trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics. When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know,” Findling said.

The indictment accuses Durk of setting a bounty and offering “lucrative music opportunities” to anyone who carried out the killing. Defense attorneys say the government has not identified who received the messages, what the alleged code words were, or when and where any offers were made.

They argue that the lack of detail violates Durk’s constitutional rights and could lead to a conviction based on unclear or shifting allegations.

“What the Indictment fails to tell us are the very things the defense is entitled to know: the ‘operative facts’ underlying the government’s theories of Mr. Banks’ guilt. There is no allegation here that Mr. Banks physically participated in the stalking and shooting at issue,” Findling added.

The defense has filed a motion to dismiss the charges or, at the very least, compel prosecutors to provide a detailed bill of particulars.

Durk remains in federal custody after his October 17, 2024, arrest near Miami International Airport.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for 10 A.M. on November 18, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles.