EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Shut Down As Judge Refuses To Disqualify Government Team

Lil Durk loses his bid to remove prosecutors as a judge rules the government can continue its case without any change in leadership.

Lil Durk just took a major court loss after a federal judge rejected his attempt to remove the prosecutors handling his murder-for-hire case, shutting down his argument that the government’s leadership was unlawfully appointed and should be barred from overseeing his prosecution.

Durk’s request targeted Bilal A. Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney, who has been supervising the case. Durk claimed Essayli’s appointment as U.S. Attorney was improper and argued the issue was severe enough to dismiss the indictment entirely.

The judge disagreed.

In a new order, the court said Durk’s challenge failed for the same reasons courts in three other federal cases had already rejected nearly identical motions.

The filing shows the judge gave Durk a chance to explain why his situation should be treated differently, but Durk never submitted the required statement.

Because of that omission and because the other rulings were already final, the judge denied Durk’s motion outright and confirmed that Essayli “may continue to supervise Banks’ prosecution” without restriction.

The order makes clear that Durk’s indictment will not be dismissed and that nothing about the government’s leadership impedes the case from moving forward.

This loss lands while Durk is still trying to challenge prosecutors on other fronts.

He previously accused the government of hiding four threatening voicemails left for Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue, messages referencing Durk and codefendant DeAndre Wilson by name.

The caller warned the judge to “do the right thing” while making violent statements and mimicking gunfire. Durk’s lawyers argued the threats should have triggered immediate disclosure and raised questions about neutrality.

Prosecutors countered that the calls were not severe enough to create bias, came from unknown outsiders, and did not require notifying the defense. They said the law treats such calls as attempts to influence the case, not grounds to disqualify anyone.

The court has now taken its strongest stance yet, making clear that the government’s leadership remains in place and that the prosecution remains intact.

Durk is facing charges tying him to an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Savannah rapper Quando Rondo.

Prosecutors say the plan grew out of the 2020 clash that left King Von dead and resulted in the killing of Lul Pab. That confrontation deepened a feud between the camps and forms the backdrop of the federal case now moving forward.