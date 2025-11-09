Lil Uzi Vert Beats Harassment Suit By Former Assistant, Case Dismissed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert defeated a sexual assault lawsuit from his former assistant, who had filed a lawsuit accusing the Philadelphia rapper and Roc Nation of sexual harassment and workplace violations.

The anonymous plaintiff, known only as Jane Doe, dropped the lawsuit with prejudice last week, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Jane Doe claimed she worked for the artist behind the “XO Tour Llif3” from 2022 through 2025. According to the lawsuit, the woman alleges that her employment left her emotionally devastated and financially strained.

Court filings reveal that the former assistant claims Woods sent her various inappropriate messages throughout her employment period. When she reportedly rejected these advances, the lawsuit alleges the Grammy-nominated artist became hostile and verbally abusive toward her.

The woman claimed Uzi subjected her to “unwelcome sexual demands and advances,” often through text messages and social media.

According to court filings, the alleged messages included explicit directives such as “Come rub me down before you leave” and “Let me see that booty.” The complaint stated that Woods’ management team enabled his conduct, creating what she described as a “hostile and inappropriate” work environment.

In one cited exchange, Woods allegedly told the plaintiff, “You are more than my assistant. You are my b####,” which her legal team argues reflects his perception of her as property rather than a professional subordinate.

The lawsuit contended that Lil Uzi’s actions violated federal and state workplace harassment laws, asserting that his behavior caused severe emotional distress and irreparable harm to the plaintiff’s career.

The legal action targeted multiple defendants, including Lil Uzi Vert personally, his company UziVert LLC, and entertainment powerhouse Roc Nation. The plaintiff sought both compensatory and punitive damages, citing emotional distress and financial losses stemming from the alleged misconduct.

Now word if Lil Uzi Vert had to cough up cash to settle, but regardless, the legal action against the rap star is over.