Lil Uzi Vert Drops Atlantic Records, Goes Independent With Roc Nation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert unveiled two explosive tracks on Monday, marking their complete departure from Atlantic Records to independent status.

Lil Uzi Vert launched a new chapter Monday night with the release of two fresh tracks and an official exit from Atlantic Records, signaling their full leap into independent artistry.

The Philadelphia-born rapper dropped “Relevant” and “Chanel Boy” as their first offerings under Roc Nation Distribution, marking the end of a major-label run that included chart-topping success but also creative friction.

The move places Uzi in rare company, joining only Jay-Z and Rihanna as artists both managed and distributed by Roc Nation.

“Relevant,” produced by Trillion and Rima, hit streaming services first, followed closely by “Chanel Boy,” which came with a glossy visual shot across New York City. The video includes aerial shots and high-end vehicles, echoing the song’s luxury themes and Uzi’s flair for cinematic visuals.

The timing of these releases is no accident. Just weeks ago, Uzi wrapped up their deal with Atlantic by dropping Eternal Atake 2, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in November 2024.

That album fulfilled the final requirement of a contract that had at times left Uzi feeling boxed in. Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini framed the new partnership as a shift toward artistic liberation.

“Full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights,” Santini said, describing the company’s commitment to Uzi’s vision. Unlike traditional label deals that often prioritize commercial formulas,

Roc Nation’s model aims to support artists without limiting their direction. Uzi’s move mirrors a broader trend in Hip-Hop, where veteran artists are increasingly ditching the major-label blueprint in favor of more flexible arrangements.

The rollout of “Relevant” and “Chanel Boy” suggests Uzi is wasting no time in taking advantage of that freedom. The visuals, the sound, and the rollout strategy all signal a new era—one where they call the shots.

With a loyal following and a proven track record, Uzi is now positioned to explore creative paths that may have been off-limits under a traditional label setup.