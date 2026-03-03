Lil Uzi Vert Revealed Burning Through Millions To Keep Up With Kanye West’s Shopping

Lil Uzi Vert disclosed their million-dollar spending spree on Balenciaga while competing with Kanye West during their 2020 friendship.

Lil Uzi Vert opened up about burning through millions of dollars on designer clothes during a competitive spending spree with Kanye West back in 2020.

The Philadelphia rapper revealed these details during a recent interview with Dazed magazine, where they discussed their luxury shopping habits and how those experiences influenced their music.

The conversation started when Uzi picked a lyric from their track “POP” that holds special meaning for them.

The third verse features Uzi repeating “Balenci'” more than a dozen times throughout the section. This repetition wasn’t random but reflected their real-life obsession with the luxury brand at the time.

“Around that time, I really was swiping my card to the max,” Uzi explained to the publication. “I was keeping up with Kanye West around that time. The reason I say Kanye West is because he was covering a heavy tab. He was putting all his clothes in storage. He was spending millions, and I was too, but the crazy thing is that I’m pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me.”

The spending competition between the two artists reached extreme levels during their frequent hangouts in 2020. Uzi admitted they were trying to match West’s purchasing power despite having significantly less financial resources at the time.

During the same interview, Uzi addressed their approach to creating music for different audiences within their fanbase. They explained how they handle the constant pressure from supporters who want different styles of music from them.

“You gotta understand, I got so many flows,” they said. “My fans don’t really appreciate when I make a big mainstream song. They say, ‘Well, we want a trapped-out Uzi.’ Then I make a trap song and they say, ‘Uzi, you know better than this, you make quality music, we can’t even hear it.’ So instead of meeting those people in the middle, I make two different genres of music… I have my real drops that I usually drop on holidays or I have a countdown.”

The artist hasn’t released a full-length project since Eternal Atake 2 dropped in 2024. Despite growing impatience from their supporters, Uzi maintains they feel no pressure to rush their next release.

“I don’t feel pressure, bro,” they explained. “I’m gonna tell you right now: everybody that don’t pay attention to me, [they] got they life going on. Everybody that pay attention to me [too much], it’s somehow coded that I’m better than you. They be trying to make it like we supposed to drop one album a year.”