Lizzo Accused Of “Wretched” Behavior By Blaming Sexual Harassment Victims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo has requested to dismiss a former stylist’s “meritless” harassment and discrimination lawsuit. Read more!

Lizzo’ and her legal team has filed a motion to dismiss her former wardrobe stylist’s harassment and discrimination lawsuit.

Asha Daniels, who worked in the wardrobe department on Lizzo’s tour earlier this year, filed a lawsuit against the “Juice” singer and her touring team in September for illegal retaliatory termination, racial and sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the “meritless and salacious” complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

In the legal documents, the lawyers claimed the former “disgruntled” employee “failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work.”

They alleged Daniels was terminated after less than three weeks of employment for “abandoning her post” on the day of Lizzo’s concert in Paris, France in March.

They argued that the case should also be dismissed because it was filed in the wrong jurisdiction as Daniels “is a New York resident who worked for a Delaware corporation in Europe.”

In response to the dismissal request, Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement,

“This motion was expected and is yet another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination.

“Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct, but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.”

Lizzo was sued for sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez in August. She has denied the allegations.