Lizzo Wants Judge To Dismiss Fashion Designer’s “Meritless” Sexual & Racial Harassment Lawsuit

Multiple women have accused Lizzo of discrimination, harassment, body-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment. Fashion designer Asha Daniels sued the singer and her management team in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year.

Lizzo is fighting back. According to reports, lawyers for the Special album creator want the case thrown out. Her attorneys claim the illegal retaliatory termination suit is “meritless” because it was filed in California. The motion by Marty Singer’s law firm claims Asha Daniels worked for a Delaware corporation while on tour in Europe.

“During her brief employment by [Big Grrl Big Touring, Inc], Plaintiff refused to comply with instructions from her supervisors and tour management, failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work,” reads Lizzo’s December 15 legal filing.

Asha Daniels accused Lizzo’s wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, of threatening and assaulting her during The Special Tour. Her lawsuit also alleges inappropriate behavior backstage.

Additionally, Daniels claimed she was fired for complaining about the alleged hostile work environment. However, Daniels admitted to never directly interacting with the Grammy-winning recording artist.

Back in October, Lizzo’s spokesperson, Stefan Friedman, addressed the allegations made by Asha Daniels. Freidman called Daniels’s lawsuit a “bogus, absurd publicity stunt” filed by an “ambulance-chasing lawyer.”

Lizzo also released a personal statement about the various discrimination allegations, including three lawsuits filed by former backup dancers. She stated, “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me.”