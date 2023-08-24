Lizzo’s Lawyer Threatens To Sue Her Accusers; Calls Their Lawsuit “A Sham”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo’s former dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams accused the pop star of sexual harassment and more in a lawsuit.

Lizzo’s attorney Marty Singer plans to sue three of her former dancers, who sued her for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Singer claimed Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams’ lawsuit was “irreparably damaged” in a statement to multiple outlets. The lawyer cited evidence of the dancers agreeing to more tour dates in April and smiling with Lizzo in photos, which were taken after the incidents detailed in their lawsuit.

“The lawsuit is a sham,” Singer said. “Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.”

Davis, Rodriguez and Williams’ attorney Neama Rahmani dismissed Singer’s description of the case. Rahmani rejected the notion of any photos disproving his client’s allegations.

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her,” Rahmani told Deadline. “Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

Davis, Rodriguez and Williams said they were subjected to abuse, racial discrimination and weight shaming while working for Lizzo. The Atlantic Records artist denied any wrongdoing.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo said. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

More people may join the lawsuit against Lizzo. The plaintiffs’ attorneys are reviewing additional claims of abuse and harassment brought to them by other former dancers.