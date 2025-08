Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Asha Daniels accused Lizzo’s tour team of ignoring harassment and firing her after she complained about penis-shaped candy, racist remarks and unsafe work conditions.

Lizzo is at the center of a legal battle after her former wardrobe assistant urged a judge to allow a jury to hear claims of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and unsafe working conditions during the singer’s 2023 European tour.

In a court filing submitted this week in Los Angeles, Asha Daniels accused Lizzo’s touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and two managers of fostering a hostile work environment where penis-shaped candy was passed around, sexual jokes were constant and images of male genitalia were displayed in shared spaces.

Daniels, who is Black, said she also endured racial harassment from her supervisor Amanda Nomura, who allegedly mocked Black women, denied Black performers basic supplies and used racially charged gestures and language.

Daniels said she reported the behavior, but no action was taken.

The filing states Daniels was injured on the job and requested simple accommodations, including the ability to sit while working, access to a doctor, and a lower bunk.

She claims management ignored her pleas. After raising concerns about her treatment and asking for medical help, Daniels said she was abruptly dismissed in March 2023.

Daniels said the reasons for her termination have shifted multiple times. One manager claimed she quit. Another said “it just wasn’t working out.” She believes the inconsistencies point to retaliation for speaking up.

In the filing, Daniels described grueling workdays that stretched from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. with little to no breaks. She said she was warned she could be fired if she asked for time to rest. The lawsuit also includes claims under labor laws related to overwork and lack of breaks.

Daniels is not asking for a specific financial award at this stage. Instead, she is asking the judge to reject Lizzo’s motion for summary judgment and let a jury decide whether her rights were violated.

She also requested permission to correct a clerical error in her complaint regarding the legal basis for her retaliation claim.

Lizzo and her team have denied any wrongdoing. A judge is expected to rule on whether the case moves forward later this year.