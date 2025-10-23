LL Cool J Gets Huge Accolade WIth 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nomination

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J earned a 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination, honoring his trailblazing Hip-Hop legacy alongside Taylor Swift, Pink, and Kenny Loggins.

LL Cool J has been nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining an eclectic group of music legends vying for induction into the 2026 class.

The Queens rap legend will bring Hip-Hop representation to the ballot, marking another milestone in the genre’s growing recognition within traditional music institutions.

LL’s nomination acknowledges his pioneering role in bringing rap music to mainstream audiences during the 1980s and his continued influence on the culture.

Taylor Swift has earned her first nomination. The pop superstar, who became eligible this year after reaching the required 20-year mark since her first commercial release. Swift’s nomination recognizes her evolution from country songwriter to global pop phenomenon.

Kenny Loggins, the soft rock icon behind “Footloose” and “Danger Zone,” joins the performer-songwriter category alongside Pink, whose anthemic pop-rock compositions have defined a generation of empowerment music.

Sarah McLachlan, known for her ethereal ballads and for founding the Lilith Fair festival, also earned recognition for her songwriting contributions.

Kiss members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s inclusion carries particular poignancy, coming just days after the death of original guitarist Ace Frehley on October 16. The glam rock pioneers’ nomination honors their theatrical approach to songwriting and performance.

R&B gets recognition through Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, the producer behind Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

Several nominees are making return appearances after previous unsuccessful bids. Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” gets another shot at induction alongside The Guess Who duo and country songwriter Bob McDill.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame requires a 20-year waiting period from an artist’s first commercial release before eligibility.

Previous inductees include Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King and more recently, George Clinton and The Doobie Brothers in the 2025 class.

The 2026 inductees will be announced in early 2026, with the ceremony typically held in New York City.