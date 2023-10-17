Lloyd Banks Celebrates Spooky Season With Return Of “Halloween Havoc” Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lloyd Banks hasn’t released a new entry in the series since 2016’s ‘Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury.’

Lloyd Banks announced a new entry in his Halloween Havoc series on Monday (October 16). The former G-Unit artist teased Halloween Havoc 4 in a clip published on his social media accounts.

“Havoc is coming,” the brief video revealed.

Lloyd Banks teamed up with DJ Whoo Kid to drop the original Halloween Havoc mixtape in 2008. The last release, as of now, was 2016’s Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days of Fury.

Halloween Havoc 4 will be the first series entry since Lloyd Banks parted ways with G-Unit Records. He left 50 Cent’s label in 2018.

Lloyd Banks’ upcoming project serves as the follow-up to his album The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain, which dropped in April. The 16-track album featured collaborations with Method Man, Cormega, Dave East, 38 Spesh, Vado and Tony Yayo.

Listeners should expect to hear Cartune Beatz on Halloween Havoc 4. The producer told AllHipHop he had more collaborations with Lloyd Banks waiting to be released.

“I started flooding Banks with beats like I still do now and in 2023 we are 18 songs released and have put out an incredible trilogy with The Course of the Inevitable,” Cartune Beatz said in May. “That’s not to mention how many records we have done that aren’t out yet. So look forward to more on the way.”

Watch the Halloween Havoc 4 teaser below.