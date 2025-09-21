Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional Talking About Megan Fox & Their Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about co-parenting with Megan Fox and called her a “phenomenal mom” during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Machine Gun Kelly praised Megan Fox as a “phenomenal mom” during a heartfelt moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, opening up about co-parenting their daughter, Saga Blade and reflecting on their emotional journey to parenthood.

The 35-year-old rapper, born Colson Baker, welcomed Saga in March with the Transformers actress, though the two have since ended their romantic relationship.

Still, MGK had nothing but admiration for Fox’s role as a mother.

“I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with,” he told host Jennifer Hudson during the interview.

MGK also shared that baby Saga’s appearance is a constant debate between the two.

“We go back and forth on who she looks like,” he said. “Last month, she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her.”

The rapper, who also shares a 16-year-old daughter named Casie with his ex Emma Cannon, explained the deeper meaning behind Saga’s name, which draws from his Norwegian roots.

“So we named her Saga because to get her on this earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic,” he said.

Fox, 39, is also a mother to three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9—with her former husband Brian Austin Green.