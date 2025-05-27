Machine Gun Kelly Walked Out Of AMAs For Sick Daughter

Machine Gun Kelly skipped the spotlight at the American Music Awards on Monday (May 27) in Las Vegas to rush home and care for his infant daughter, who was running a mild fever.
The Hip-Hop artist made a brief appearance on the red carpet before bowing out of the ceremony, where he had been scheduled to present.
Speaking to E! News, Machine Gun Kelly explained his early exit: “She has a little bit of a fever. So I’m gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up.”
The two-month-old is his first child with actress Megan Fox, who recently described the pregnancy as “unplanned but a happy surprise” in a post on her Instagram Stories.
The couple welcomed their daughter on March 27, though their current relationship status remains unclear following their called-off engagement last year.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding their romance, Baker has been vocal about his joy in becoming a father again.
“I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it’s my purpose,” he told E! News.
He echoed that sentiment in a separate interview with Access Hollywood, saying, “I’m just so elated, It’s just awesome. They smell so good… I was just meant to be a dad.”
Baker also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.
Fox, meanwhile, shares three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.