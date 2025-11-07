Macklemore Urges Global Youth To Lead Climate Fight Through Classroom Action

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Macklemore delivered a powerful speech to students worldwide as he backed a global education project on Climate Action Day.

Macklemore addressed millions of students across 181 countries on Climate Action Day 2025, throwing his full support behind a global education initiative that has already cut 7,600 tons of carbon emissions through student-led projects.

The Grammy-winning rapper used his platform to spotlight the Climate Action Project, a six-week program that turns school lessons into real-world environmental solutions. Speaking to classrooms worldwide, the Seattle artist made it personal.

“I have three young kids, and every day I think about the world we’re going to be leaving them… Your generation can be the one to reverse course and give our planet a more hopeful future. Your generation can take action and save lives,” he said.

Macklemore praised the hands-on work students are doing through the program.

“The work that you’re doing in classrooms around the globe is such an important step in making an impact on the climate crisis,” he added. “That’s what the Climate Action Project is doing: one classroom at a time.”

The numbers behind the initiative are hard to ignore. Students have collectively reduced 7,600 tons of CO2, with 2,800 tons coming from transportation changes, 2,100 tons from consumption shifts and 1,400 tons from lifestyle adjustments.

Their efforts have also led to 2,400 climate-focused innovations, including homemade bioplastics, biogas systems, solar-powered lighting and vertical gardens in urban areas.

Beyond the classroom, students have planted 2.3 million trees and convinced 75% of their parents to make eco-conscious changes at home.

The program is run by Take Action Global, a nonprofit that works with partners like NASA, LEGO Group, BIC and Apple to bring climate education into schools.

Students have even used artificial intelligence to build climate apps and lead reforestation efforts in their communities.

The United Nations has recognized the importance of climate education since 2020, but few countries have made it mandatory in schools. The Climate Action Project steps into that gap, giving young people the tools to drive change from the ground up.

Climate Action Day 2025 marked a significant milestone for the initiative, which has now reached over 7 million students worldwide.