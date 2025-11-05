Malaysian Rapper Namewee In Custody As Death Of Taiwanese Influencer Becomes Murder Probe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rapper Namewee turned himself in to Malaysian police after influencer Iris Hsieh’s death was ruled a homicide.

Malaysian rapper Namewee reported to Malaysian police in Kuala Lumpur after the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh was upgraded to a murder probe tied to their video project.

The 42-year-old artist arrived at the Dang Wangi police headquarters early Wednesday morning, November 4, wearing a black face mask and his signature beanie.

Namewee, whose legal name is Wee Meng Chee, reportedly turned himself in after authorities reclassified the death of Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin as a homicide.

The 31-year-old social media personality—widely known online as the “nurse goddess”—was found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub on October 22.

She had traveled to Malaysia just two days earlier to reportedly collaborate with Namewee on a video project.

Police initially treated Hsieh’s death as sudden and unexplained. But on Tuesday (November 4), Kuala Lumpur authorities announced the case had been reclassified as murder following new developments in the investigation.

A magistrate approved a six-day remand order, holding Namewee in custody until November 10.

His attorney, Joshua Tay, confirmed that police had requested a seven-day detention, but the court granted one day less.

The rapper also faces unrelated charges for alleged drug possession and use, which he denies.

Hsieh, who had a background in nursing, built a strong online following through her modeling and lifestyle content. Her visit to Malaysia was scheduled to last from October 20 to October 24.

Namewee first drew national attention in 2007 when a controversial parody of Malaysia’s national anthem went viral.

Since then, he’s remained a divisive figure in the region’s music scene, known for politically charged lyrics and frequent criticism of governments, including China’s.

Investigators continue to review hotel surveillance footage, interview staff, and examine travel records. Toxicology and postmortem results are still pending as officials work to determine the cause of Hsieh’s death.