Man Agrees To Pay Cardi B $350K In Legal Fees For Failed Tattoo Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Brophy is no longer seeking a new trial against the Grammy winner.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar Cephus has been the victor in multiple high-profile civil cases. For example, the “Up” hitmaker defeated Kevin Brophy in a legal battle over body art.

Kevin Brophy sued Cardi B for allegedly using an image of his back tattoo for the rapper’s Gangsta B#### Music, Vol. 1 cover without his permission. A California jury ruled against Brophy in that $5 million lawsuit.

“I just won this lawsuit… I’m soo emotional right now 🥲…I wanna kiss God’s feet right now… I’M BEYOND GRATEFUL!!!!” tweeted Cardi B in October 2022. That Twitter post collected over 150,000 likes.

According to Billboard, Kevin Brophy has agreed to pay Cardi B $350,000 for her legal bills accrued during the case. He also shut down his attempt to seek a new trial or possibly challenge the verdict on appeal.

An agreement between the two parties reportedly ensures Brophy will “waive and irrevocably relinquish” the ability to seek any further legal options. As a result, Cardi will waive the right to file a motion formally seeking attorneys’ fees.

Kevin Brophy Claimed The Gangsta B#### Music Cover Art Damaged His Reputation

Back in 2007, Brophy claimed the Gangsta B#### Music image left him “devastated, humiliated, and embarrassed.” The photo shows a man with his head between Cardi B’s legs as she drinks a Corona beer.

“It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife, somebody that’s not my partner, and an image that I never signed off on, ever,” said Kevin Brophy in court.

He continued, “Being a father of two and a devoted husband and a man of faith as well, this goes against everything that I stand for, and I would never ever sign off on something like this.”

Cardi B Also Picked Up Legal Victories In Georgia & New York

In addition to her legal team defeating Kevin Brophy, Cardi B also scored a victory in the defamation lawsuit against controversial YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe. A Georgia jury ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi nearly $4 million.

Last year, a New York judge dismissed a defamation case against Cardi and her sister Hennessy Carolina filed in Suffolk County. 2022 also saw Cardi plead guilty to assault and reckless endangerment charges in the state. She received a sentence of fifteen days of community service.

Gangsta B#### Music, Vol. 1, Cardi B’s debut mixtape, dropped in 2016 via the KSR label. The first precursor to the chart-topping Invasion of Privacy album hosted the tracks “Washpoppin” and “Foreva.” Gangsta B#### Music, Vol. 2 arrived in 2017.