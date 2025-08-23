Mariah Carey Fans Snap On Critics Of Her MTV Video Vanguard Award

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey’s Video Vanguard Award sparked online debate, but her loyal base quickly shut down critics questioning her music video legacy.

Mariah Carey is set to receive the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards’ Video Vanguard honor—and longtime supporters aren’t staying quiet as younger critics question her legacy.

The announcement, made Thursday (August 21), stirred up debate across social media, with some Gen Z users downplaying Carey’s visual impact. But her core base quickly fired back, defending her decades of music videos and pop culture influence.

“Anyone saying Mariah doesn’t have memorable music videos (re: VMA Vanguard Award win) is either just hating/bitter or is too young and doesn’t know pop culture from before their adolescence. Or both,” one user posted.

Anyone saying Mariah doesn't have memorable music videos (re: VMA Vanguard Award win) is either just hating/bitter or is too young and doesn't know pop culture from before their adolescence. Or both. pic.twitter.com/LrZjwYaoZB — Mark (@106th) August 21, 2025

Another added, “Honey alone made Mariah Vanguard worthy.”

Honey alone made Mariah Vanguard worthy pic.twitter.com/P0T9ymN25Q — jake (@jakesinterlude) August 21, 2025

A third chimed in, “The kids on this app are trying to say Mariah Carey, THE MARIAH CAREY, doesn’t have an iconic music videos… please do not speak on years that you were not old enough to experience when that s### was happening.”

The kids on this app are trying to say Mariah Carey, THE MARIAH CAREY, doesn’t have an iconic music videos… please do not speak on years that you were not old enough to experience when that s### was happening. — samanthamcfarland (@SailorSammy93) August 21, 2025

The Video Vanguard Award recognizes artists who have made lasting contributions to music videos and pop culture.

Feeling alllll the emotions because… @MARIAHCAREY IS OUR VIDEO VANGUARD!



Join us as we honor and celebrate MC at the 2025 #VMAs 🦋✨ LIVE September 7 at 8p on CBS @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/1pLNuaFPYO — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2025

Mariah Carey’s Video Vanguard Full Circle Moment

Carey will receive the honor during the live broadcast on Sunday (September 7) at UBS Arena in New York. This will be her first VMA win despite nine previous nominations.

Carey is expected to perform a medley of her most celebrated hits during the show.

Her catalog includes visuals for “Honey,” “We Belong Together,” “Touch My Body” and “Heartbreaker”—all of which helped define music video aesthetics in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Adding to the full-circle moment, Carey once presented the same award to LL COOL J in 1997.

LL, who’s hosting the 2025 VMAs, will now witness Carey receive the honor she helped bestow nearly three decades ago.

Carey is also nominated for Best R&B for her single “Type Dangerous,” from her upcoming album Here For It All, which is scheduled to drop on Thursday (September 26).