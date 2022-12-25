Mariah Carey Creates Her Own Christmas Moments For The Holiday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey revealed that she goes out each and every Christmas by throwing epic parties in her cozy mansion! Read more!

Mariah Carey creates major “moments” for her family during the holidays.

The superstar goes all out each festive season, throwing parties and decorating her home.

Speaking to W magazine about how she celebrates Christmas Day, Mariah revealed that she organizes all sorts of cute activities – including a visit from Santa Claus.

“I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us,” she smiled. “He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating – this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”

Mariah went on to emphasize that Christmas makes her very happy, but now, most of the focus is on her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“When you grow up with a messed-up life, and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker continued.

“That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.”