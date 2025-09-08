Mariah Carey Got Her First VMA While Roasting MTV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey finally claimed her first MTV Video Music Award on Sunday (September 7) night after decades of nominations and iconic performances, then doubled down by receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande.

The 56-year-old legend took home the Moon Person trophy for Best R&B Video for her sultry single “Type Dangerous,” marking a long-overdue win after eight previous nominations. But it was the Vanguard honor that brought the night full circle for Carey, who has been part of several unforgettable VMA moments over the years.

“Thank you so much for MTV for giving me the Vanguard Award. I can’t believe I’m getting my first VMA tonight,” Carey said during her acceptance speech. “I just have one question: What in the Sam hell were you waiting for? I’m kidding. I love you.”

Carey, known for her chart-topping vocals and cinematic music videos, reminisced about her past appearances at the VMAs, including presenting the same award to LL Cool J in 1997 and opening the show with Whitney Houston in 1998.

“Being here brings back amazing memories, like when I presented LL Cool J for his Vanguard Award. Or, when Whitney Houston and I opened the show with a faux standoff where we both had our dress and we were like, ‘Try it on me.’ It was a moment,” Mariah Carey said.

She also reflected on the creative freedom music videos have given her over the years, from playing her alter ego Bianca in 1999’s “Heartbreaker” to living out a fantasy escape in 1997’s “Honey.”

“Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Many movies visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let’s be honest, sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life,” she said. “Well, that one really wasn’t much of a stretch, but you know, it happened anyway.”

Before accepting her awards, Carey lit up the stage with a medley of her biggest hits, including “Fantasy,” “Obsessed,” “We Belong Together,” and her latest single “Sugar Sweet.”

The Grammy winner closed her speech with gratitude for her devoted supporters, affectionately known as the Lambily.

“After all this time, I’ve learned that music evolves, videos evolve, but the fun that is eternal. Thank you, MTV for playing my videos, and to my fans, the Lambily, I love you so much,” she said.

Carey’s next studio album, Here for It All, is scheduled to drop September 26.