Mariah Carey Preparing Wild Jungle Concert For Climate Awareness

Mariah Carey is about to hit the Amazon rainforest in the most Mariah way possible—by headlining a concert on a floating stage in the middle of the Guamá River.

The pop diva is set to perform on September 17 as part of the Amazônia Live—Today and Always event, and yeah, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a concert in the jungle meant to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

The concert is timed to lead up to COP30 in Belém, Brazil, this November. The stage is not your average setup. It’s built to resemble the Victoria Amazonica, a massive lilypad-like flower native to the region.

Mariah Carey won’t be doing it alone either. Brazilian acts like Dona Onete, Gaby Amarantos, Zaynara and Joelma are also on deck to perform.

This jungle gig comes right after Mariah got her flowers at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she snagged the Video Vanguard Award.

She’s also gearing up to drop her 16th studio album, Here for It All, dropping September 21.