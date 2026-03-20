Marlon Wayans & Keke Palmer Heading To Big Screen In “Ride Or Die”

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer bring the heat as Lionsgate picks up their latest comedy gem, “Ride or Die.”

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer have made headlines after Lionsgate acquired their upcoming film “Ride or Die.”

This latest comedy-action flick features Wayans in the role of Martin Banks, a robbery detective, while Palmer takes on the character of Tami Moore, a narcotics detective.

Together, they must team up to prevent a staggering $2 billion worth of opioids from hitting the streets of Chicago, which definitely sets the stage for some high-stakes drama.

Wayans didn’t just act in this project; he also crafted the screenplay.

The actor described “Ride or Die” as a blend of romance and action reminiscent of “When Harry Met Sally” but with plenty of gunplay involved, according to Deadline.

It’s a unique premise that fans are likely going to appreciate, especially considering the chemistry both stars bring to the table.