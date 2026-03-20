Marlon Wayans & Keke Palmer Heading To Big Screen In “Ride Or Die”

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer have made headlines after Lionsgate acquired their upcoming film “Ride or Die.”
This latest comedy-action flick features Wayans in the role of Martin Banks, a robbery detective, while Palmer takes on the character of Tami Moore, a narcotics detective.
Together, they must team up to prevent a staggering $2 billion worth of opioids from hitting the streets of Chicago, which definitely sets the stage for some high-stakes drama.
Wayans didn’t just act in this project; he also crafted the screenplay.
The actor described “Ride or Die” as a blend of romance and action reminiscent of “When Harry Met Sally” but with plenty of gunplay involved, according to Deadline.
It’s a unique premise that fans are likely going to appreciate, especially considering the chemistry both stars bring to the table.