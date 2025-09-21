Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers & Tierra Whack Celebrate “HIM” Release With Hollywood Elite

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hollywood stars and music heavyweights packed into LAVO Los Angeles for an exclusive after party celebrating HIM, the chilling new psychological sports drama starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers.

Hollywood’s elite turned out for a star-studded celebration marking the release of HIM, a gripping new psychological sports drama that’s already generating major buzz. The movie opens Friday nationally.

AllHipHop was at the invitation-only “After After” party took over LAVO Los Angeles, with a dazzling red carpet that welcomed cast members Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers and director Justin Tipping. Music maverick Tierra Whack delivered a special live performance. The night’s soundtrack was powered by international DJ Jae Murphy, keeping the energy electric well into the early hours.

Other celebrity guests included 2 Chainz, Affion Crockett, Anycia, Corey Calliett, Eric Bellinger, Donovan Carter, Dreezy, Lance Gross, NBA legend Paul Pierce, rising star 4Batz, and Ace Greene. The exclusive affair was presented by Peele’s MonkeyPaw, TAO Group, Casamigos and more.

The celebration capped off the release of HIM, a psychological sports drama that follows a promising young football player, played by Tyriq Withers. The ball player is invited to train under a legendary quarterback portrayed by Marlon Wayans. What begins as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity turns into a bone-chilling tale about the costs of fame, power and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

HIM has been hailed as one of the fall’s most daring new releases. Tierra Whack’s performance at the party underscored the film’s blend of culture, music, and raw storytelling.

Below, check out some of the images from the night as film, music and sports icons coalesce under one roof. HIM promises to create conversation about ambition and sacrifice, but the after party was a smorgasbord of levity and fun.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark