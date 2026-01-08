Max B & French Montana Share Secrets To Staying Wavy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Max B shares his daily regimen for staying wavy after 16 years in prison, while French Montana explains their deeper musical mission.

Max B and French Montana recently sat down with NBC New York to discuss their philosophy on staying wavy, offering fans a rare glimpse into the mindset that has kept their friendship and musical partnership strong for nearly two decades.

When asked about his top tips for staying wavy, Max B delivered a surprisingly practical answer that reflects his newfound appreciation for life’s simple pleasures after spending over 16 years behind bars.

“Listen, man. You got to have a regimen, a repetitive regimen,” Max B explained during the January 7, 2026 interview. “I wake up every day. I smell good. And just be yourself, man. Good food, some fish, a lot of water, and uh, you know, get out there and get after it, man. Just be yourself. That’s how you stay wavy. You got to be yourself cuz when you be yourself, everything else run concrete.”

The Harlem rapper’s emphasis on authenticity and daily routine speaks to lessons learned during his lengthy incarceration, which began in 2009 when he was originally sentenced to 75 years for his role in an armed robbery that resulted in a death.

His sentence was later reduced to 20 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter and he was finally released on November 9, 2025.

For Max B, staying wavy extends beyond personal habits into his approach to the music business itself.

“It don’t stop. This is a repetitive business. I love this business. He loves this business,” he said, gesturing toward French Montana. “And for us to be able to get back into the studio and just get to work, it’s a it’s a euphoric release. It releases euphoria. So, you know what I can just tell people about this? Just, you know, just keep grinding. Don’t stop. Stop. Stay consecutive every day, nonstop. Put the hours in and you’ll see the results.”

French Montana, who maintained his loyalty to Max B throughout the entire prison sentence, sees their reunion as something bigger than just making music together again.

“And that there’s a higher power, man. I feel like our story just got like a deeper meaning to it. Just making music. Anybody can make music. But from how we started until now and us back making music, I feel like it stands for more than music. So, I feel like that’s that’s the beautiful part part about it for me.”

French Montana summed up their friendship with a simple but powerful statement: “A real friend. A real friend walk in when everybody walk out.”

The timing of the interview coincides perfectly with the duo’s announcement of Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, set to release on January 9, 2026, marking their first official collaboration since Max B’s incarceration began in 2009.