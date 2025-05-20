Megan Thee Stallion Loses It After Congresswoman Calls For Tory Lanez Pardon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion blasted Tory Lanez supporters after a Congresswoman called for his pardon, slamming claims of innocence and repeating: “Tory shot me.”

Megan Thee Stallion unloaded on social media after a growing wave of support for Tory Lanez, including a public pardon request from a sitting member of Congress, reignited debate over the 2020 shooting that left her injured.

The Grammy-winning rapper appeared fed up after Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan in the foot.

I am calling on Gov. Newsom @CAgovernor to review Tory Lanez’s case and issue a pardon.



His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines.



Free Tory Lanez.https://t.co/7rvvrJI4r7 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 19, 2025

Luna claimed the case was politically motivated and called the evidence “flawed,” demanding Lanez be released immediately.

“His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines Free Tory Lanez,” Luna wrote.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back. “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?” she wrote.

Her frustration comes as a petition calling for Lanez’s release has gained more than 266,000 signatures, backed by celebrities like Drake, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.

The petition, launched by the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, argues Lanez’s conviction lacked solid physical evidence and was tainted by political bias.

Megan Thee Stallion continued, “I’m sick of this s### LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S###!”

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other charges. His legal team has since launched an appeal, citing new witness testimony and alleged mishandling of forensic evidence.

A man named Bradley James, who identified himself as the former bodyguard of Megan’s ex-friend Kelsey Harris, claimed Harris admitted to firing the gun.

According to James, Harris confessed during a phone call that she fired three shots and that Lanez only tried to stop her by pushing her arm down.

Lanez’s attorneys say James’s account aligns with testimony from Sean Kelly, a neutral witness who said he saw two women fighting before shots were fired from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Despite the new claims, Megan’s legal team maintained that the trial was fair and that the verdict was just. Harris, who was granted immunity during the trial, has not responded publicly to the latest allegations.

Megan added in her post, “FACTS ARE FACTS , he did it , it was PROVEN IN COURT f### the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new f###### evidence yall been saying the same s### for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f###### demon. I’m off this silly ass internet s###, BYE.”