Megan Thee Stallion’s Credibility Under Attack in Miami Trial

**Megan Thee Stallion faced aggressive cross-examination as Milagro Gramz’s defense attacked her credibility in the Miami defamation trial.**

Megan Thee Stallion endured intense questioning Friday as defense attorneys for blogger Milagro Gramz systematically attacked her credibility during the fifth day of their Miami federal court battle.

The Grammy winner found herself defending not just her defamation claims but her character as Milagro Gramz’s legal team pressed her about alleged inconsistencies.

The Houston rapper acknowledged she hasn’t always been completely truthful in unrelated situations while maintaining her honesty regarding the criminal trial, according to Local 10.

The 29-year-old artist is suing Milagro Gramz, alleging the blogger orchestrated harassment alongside convicted shooter Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit claims Gramz worked as Lanez’s “paid surrogate” to spread false statements following the 2020 shooting.

Tory Lanez received 10 years in prison after being convicted of shooting Meg in the feet during a Hollywood Hills incident. The Canadian rapper was recently held in contempt for violating a restraining order in this civil case.

Megan Thee Stallion described the devastating impact of a pornographic deepfake video Gramz allegedly promoted. “It was embarrassing,” she testified about the AI-generated content, calling it her breaking point for filing the federal lawsuit.

The defense strategy centered on undermining Megan’s reliability, questioning whether she misled the public about the Tory Lanez shooting. Milagro Gramz’s attorneys highlighted instances in which Meg admitted to being less than truthful.

Megan Thee Stallion told jurors she believes Tory Lanez and his family fed Gramz information to sway public opinion and paint her as dishonest. She testified that Gramz’s attacks began before criminal proceedings and intensified throughout the legal process.

The case revealed extensive emotional damage from the harassment campaign. Megan Thee Stallion’s former manager testified about therapy bills exceeding $240,000, causing the rapper to become visibly emotional in court.

Milagro Gramz’s defense argues that their client exercised First Amendment rights to comment on a high-profile case. They contend the blogger’s posts constituted protected speech rather than defamatory harassment.

“You can’t get away with bullying and defaming people,” Megan Thee Stallion told Local 10 News before taking the witness stand.

As proceedings enter the final phase, jurors are expected to begin deliberations today or Monday, weighing whether Cooper’s activities crossed from protected speech into actionable defamation.