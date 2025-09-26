Metro Boomin Described Legal Battle As “Devastating” To His Family

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin addressed the end of his civil trial after a jury found him not liable in a 2016 sexual assault case, calling the experience a painful chapter.

Metro Boomin walked out of a California courtroom cleared of all civil sexual assault allegations Thursday (September 25) after a jury found him not liable on four claims stemming from a 2016 incident at a Southern California hotel.

The verdict came after just one hour of deliberation, with jurors concluding that plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre failed to prove her accusations against the Hip-Hop producer.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2023, alleged that Metro Boomin raped her following a music event.

After the decision, the 32-year-old producer took to Instagram to express relief and frustration over the toll the case had taken on his life and career.

“I’m grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me. Based off of how I treat others and represent myself, never in a million years would I have thought I could be accused of such a disgusting and heinous act,” he wrote.

with love, Leland Wayne 💜 pic.twitter.com/7L3GUEfE3U — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 25, 2025

Metro Boomin reflected on the emotional and financial cost of the legal battle, saying, “Today I took a victory in court but in reality there is a long list of losses I stacked up in this year long process of clearing my name and reputation. The very large amount of money and time wasted based off of someone else’s greed, coupled with the incalculable amount of money and opportunities that did not make it to me or my team during this time.”

He also spoke about the impact the case had on his family, particularly his younger siblings, whom he adopted after his mother died in 2022.

“The trauma my family and I have endured during this dark period can never be forgiven,” he said.

Metro Boomin closed his statement by thanking his legal team and offering support to others affected by similar circumstances. “Peace and love to all of the actual victims out there as well as the innocent and accused.”

LeMaistre’s attorney, Michael J. Willemin, told People they were “disappointed” by the jury’s decision and plan to appeal the verdict.