Metro Boomin Easily Defeats Sexual Assault Accuser in Court

Metro Boomin was exonerated by a Los Angeles jury after a civil trial over sexual assault allegations brought by Vanessa LeMaistre ended in his favor.

Metro Boomin walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday (September 25) with a clean slate after a federal jury swiftly ruled he was not liable in a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by Vanessa LeMaistre, ending a tense legal battle that began last year.

The verdict came after less than an hour of deliberation, with jurors rejecting all four claims against the Hip-Hop producer.

The case had drawn considerable attention due to the nature of the allegations and Metro Boomin’s high-profile status in the music industry.

LeMaistre filed the lawsuit in October 2023, alleging that in 2016, after consuming alcohol and half a Xanax pill during a recording session, she lost consciousness and later woke up in a hotel room where she claimed Metro Boomin was sexually assaulting her.

Metro Boomin leaves federal court in LA after a jury cleared him in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in 2016.



I'll have a full recap with quotes from closing arguments and more photos and video.



Subscribe to get it in your inbox: https://t.co/uEqaPmkwUy pic.twitter.com/VQdPcBvVRC — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 25, 2025

She said the alleged incident resulted in a pregnancy, which she later terminated.

On the stand, Metro Boomin denied all wrongdoing and maintained that their interactions were consensual. He added that he first became aware of the allegations nearly a decade after they were filed in the lawsuit.

One of the more contentious moments in court came when the defense introduced handwritten notes LeMaistre wrote during a 2024 Ayahuasca retreat in Peru.

In those notes, she mentioned plans to “blow the whistle” on Metro Boomin and referenced seeking millions in damages. His attorney described the writings as “disturbing” and questioned LeMaistre’s motives and credibility.

A psychologist called by the defense also challenged the reliability of LeMaistre’s memory. The expert pointed to discrepancies between her testimony and her medical records, raising doubts about the consistency of her claims.

LeMaistre’s legal team requested a mistrial after the defense referenced her sexual history without prior court approval. The judge denied the motion, allowing closing arguments to proceed.

Throughout the trial, Metro Boomin received visible support from close friends, including rapper Young Thug, who made an appearance in court.

The jury’s decision Thursday officially ended a case Metro Boomin described as a “preposterous” attempt at a celebrity shakedown. The producer is now shifting his focus back to music after the verdict cleared him of any liability.