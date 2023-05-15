Michael Rainey Jr. Mocks Lil Meech’s Viral Airport Arrest Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two Starz actors have been going back and forth online for months.

Power Book II: Ghost‘s Michael Rainey Jr. decided to continue his tongue-in-cheek feud with BMF‘s Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Footage of authorities detaining Flenory Jr. at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in December 2023 went viral last week. Airport security reportedly discovered a Glock 19 9mm in the entertainer’s carry-on luggage.

“I’m a minor, sir. I have security guards and they left that in my bag, sir. I did not pack my bag,” Lil Meech told the TSA official at the scene. The 22-year-old son of convicted drug trafficker Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory also said, “Can I call my mom or somebody?”

Ultimately, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office dropped the felony charge against Lil Meech. His bodyguard claimed to be the owner of the firearm found at the Florida airport.

Michael Rainey Jr. and Lil Meech have been taking comical shots at each other on social media for a while. The two Starz network stars made headlines for their head-to-head Instagram battle in February of this year.

Fellow Power franchise actor Gianni Paolo jumped into the crossfire by posting a video of Michael Rainey Jr. at an unknown airport. Rainey was making fun of Lil Meech’s arrest. Paolo’s TikTok clip amassed more than 230,000 likes and 3,500 comments in fifteen hours.

“Bro, don’t search me. I’m a minor. He packed my bag,” said Michael Rainey Jr., mocking Lil Meech. Power Book II: Ghost started its third season on Starz in March. BMF ended its second season that same month. Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson produces both drama series.