Starz Actors Lil Meech & Michael Rainey Jr. Clash Online

The rivalry between ‘BMF’ and ‘Power’ rages on.

There appears to be a civil war brewing among the Starz network family. Power Book II: Ghost actor Michael Rainey Jr. and BMF actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. took shots at each other on social media.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the producer of Power and BMF, fueled the feud last year by pointing out that BMF became one of Starz’s top-rated shows. 50 Cent even suggested the Ghost cast may have a problem with BMF‘s success.

Once again, 50 Cent poured fuel on the fire by directly pitting Michael Rainey Jr. and Lil Meech against each other with an Instagram post. Lil Meech reposted 50’s now-deleted IG caption about the rivalry. The 22-year-old acting novice also called out Rainey.

“I’m working on being immortal 5 @50cent. These guys [are] still mortal… Let’s go to lunch later, I’ll give [you] some free game @michaelraineyjr,” wrote Lil Meech on Instagram over the weekend. Rainey jumped into Lil Meech’s comment section.

The 22-year-old Louisville native posted, “[And] how [are] you working on being immortal but ya show dead? 😂😴 March 17 we gon show you how it’s done ok take notes.” Lil Meech replied, “We got 3 spin-off shows coming soon. It’s bout to be over for lil Power and lil Ghost 😂 😂 😂 😂@michaelraineyjr.”

Rainey also commented, “Free game is crazy Who the f### is writing ya captions? 😂You [are] a beginner, I know it’s tough wanting to be Michael keep grinding tho Lil bro 🤷🏾‍♂️😂.” Lil Meech fired back, “[You’ve] been acting since [you] was [a] 12-year-old kid… This [is] my third year and it’s already looking ascary for [you]… I would hate me too 😭😭😭 @michaelraineyjr.”

Additionally, Michael Rainey Jr. took the digital clash to his own Instagram account. He captioned a meme of himself, “Someone tell @lilmeechbmf go get some more acting lessons before season 3. S### [is] looking mediocre over there… @50cent you really got this kid thinking he can [f### with] me. 😂 I’m disappointed 🤨.”

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. also shared audio of his father addressing the back-and-forth with Michael Rainey Jr. who plays Tariq St. Patrick in the Power franchise. The currently incarcerated Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory joked about the Tariq character being broke on Power Book II: Ghost.

The addition of the Big Meech phone call led to Rainey commenting, “😂😂😂😂 Tell him he should use Davis. It [would] be a big help 😮‍💨😂.” Rapper/actor Clifford “Method Man” Smith portrays defense attorney Davis MacLean in Power Book II.

While Flenory Jr. and Rainey Jr. troll each other on Instagram, Starz appears to be pleased with the viewership numbers for BMF and Power Book II: Ghost. The network renewed BMF for a third season after the season two premiere drew 4.1 million multiplatform viewers. Lil Meech stars as Big Meech in the crime drama.

Starz will also air the season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on March 17. Michael Rainey Jr. returns as Tariq St. Patrick in the forthcoming episodes. Power Book II also features Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, and Woody McClain.

