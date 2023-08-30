Michel’le Claims She’s “Fine” After Fans Express Concern Over Troubling Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Concertgoers questioned if the music veteran was inebriated on stage.

R&B singer Michel’le had some of her supporters worried. Footage from an appearance at a recent live show left some fans concerned about her well-being.

Video from the Los Angeles concert made its way to the internet. In the clip, Michel’le appears to be disoriented on stage as audience members can be heard questioning if she is high or drunk.

Michel’le took to Instagram to respond. The “No More Lies” performer did not directly address the situation but she did offer some relief to anyone concerned about her emotional state.

“I wanna thank [every one] of you who was concerned, or have inquired about my well-being,” posted Michel’le. “I am FINE ❤️❤️❤️, and looking forward to my next show. Blessings & love to you all 😘. #Inevergiveup #yallknowimafighter.”

The California native made it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 10 region when “No More Lies” peaked at No. 7 in 1990. She scored Hot 100 entries with “Nicety” and “Something In My Heart” as well.

Michel’le entered the mainstream discourse again in 2016 following the release of the Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le biopic. The film covered her alleged abusive relationship with N.W.A member Dr. Dre.

Surviving Compton also told the story of Michel’le’s struggles with substance abuse. The vocalist supposedly began drinking and taking prescription drugs in response to the physical violence she had to endure.