Michelle Obama Fears Trump’s Immigration Agenda: “It Keeps Me Up At Night”

Michelle Obama pulled no punches when discussing her fears about racial profiling and immigration policy under Donald Trump’s leadership during a recent interview.

The former first lady unleashed on Trump during an appearance on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, joined by her brother Craig Robinson. Obama said she’s no longer worried about her own safety but lies awake at night thinking about the vulnerability of others.

“In this current climate, for me, it’s what’s happening to immigrants,” she explained. “It’s not the fear for myself anymore; I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I’m Michelle Obama. I do still worry about my daughters in the world even though they are somewhat recognizable.”

Obama, who skipped Trump’s inauguration, described growing anxiety over the treatment of people of color across the country, especially under leadership that she says is making snap judgments about who belongs in America.

“So, my fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city. And now that we have leadership that is sort of indiscriminately determining who belongs and who doesn’t, and we know that those decisions aren’t being made with courts and with due process,” she continued. “Knowing that there’s so much bias and so much racism and so much ignorance that fuels those kinds of choices.”

WATCH: Michelle Obama says President Trump’s deportation policies keep her up at night. pic.twitter.com/XcibxG2KLG — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) April 29, 2025

Michel Obama’s remarks follow Trump’s hardline immigration agenda that includes mass deportations.

He’s also vowed to end birthright citizenship and has fast-tracked deportations without court hearings, with deportees sent to El Salvador’s notorious Cecot prison.

Beyond immigration, Trump has slashed federal funding for diversity and inclusion programs, banned critical race theory in schools, and eliminated the Department of Education.

Michelle Obama Concerned For People Of Color Under Donald Trump

“I worry for people of color all over this country,” Obama said. “I don’t know that we will have the advocates to protect everybody. And that frightens me. It keeps me up at night. I see that when I’m driving around LA I am, I’m just looking in the faces of folks who could be victim.”

She added, “And I’m wondering, how are you feeling? How do you feel standing on the bus stop? How do you feel comfortable going to work, going to school when you know that there could be people out here judging you and who could upend your life in a second? You know that’s who I worry for right now.”

Her comments follow reports that three U.S. citizen children, including one battling cancer, were deported to Honduras with their mothers last week, raising further concerns about the human toll of immigration enforcement.