Miguel Shares Photo Of His Wounded Body After Hanging By Hooks In His Back

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans of the vocalist have a lot to say about his on-stage stunt.

R&B recording artist Miguel experienced a musical comeback in 2023, mostly due to his 2010 single “Sure Thing” becoming a trendy sound on TikTok.

Miguel took things to another level during a concert in Los Angeles last week. As he performed the new song “Rope,” the 37-year-old vocalist hung from the ceiling by hooks inserted into his body.

“Initially it was a bit of, ‘What is the most extreme way to push outside of what’s expected?’” explained Miguel in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He also added, “How far can I go in demonstrating how far I’m willing to go for art, for conversation? I couldn’t have known how committed I was to the real purpose of this s### until I had hooks in my back.”

Miguel just previewed his new album 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5pSQmex69N — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) August 26, 2023

Miguel’s Back With Photos Of His Bloody Back

After images and footage of the body suspension spread across the internet, people reacted to the stunt. Some social media users claimed Miguel just needed a viral moment to promote his upcoming Viscera album.

Miguel has now shown the aftermath of his performance at LA’s Sony Studios. The music industry veteran uploaded a photo of his pierced back on his Instagram page. Additionally, he took a picture of a bloody white tank top.

Fans Express Confusion About The Body Suspension

“What is your relationship to pain? What is your relationship to change?” wrote Miguel in the Instagram carousel’s caption. Many of the commenters shared negative responses to the post.

One person pleaded, “We just want the R&B music, Miguel.” Someone else asked, “Blood rituals. Why do celebrities do devil s###?” Another individual joked, “Oh, ok… Imma just keep listening to Kaleidoscope and mind my business 😂.”

Miguel’s album discography includes 2012’s critically acclaimed Kaleidoscope Dream. That project hosted “Adorn” which became a Top 20 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Sure Thing” peaked at No. 11 in June of this year.