Mike Epps Apologizes To Nicki Minaj For Raunchy Donald Trump Jokes

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mike Epps apologized to Nicki Minaj and her family after making controversial jokes during his Louisville comedy show on tour.

Mike Epps issued a public apology to Nicki Minaj after making controversial jokes about the rapper during his Louisville comedy show. The comedian faced backlash for his comments made during the “We Them Ones Tour” stop in Kentucky.

Epps made headlines when footage from his Louisville performance went viral on social media. During the show, he made crude jokes about Minaj that referenced Donald Trump.

“Nicki Minaj out there getting a m############ train ran on her by Donald Trump and them…she done f##### around trying jump on Donald Trump’s side trying to get a free card,” Epps said during the show. “And the card ain’t even real. B####, you ain’t going nowhere, get back over here.”

OMG 😭 Mike Epps drags Nicki Minaj during a recent comedy show.



“Nicki Minaj getting a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them,” then even clocks a Barb in the crowd, telling her, “Shut up, btch, fck you and Nicki Minaj.” 😭

pic.twitter.com/dLXEBAjE1a — Mimi Brimz🐦‍⬛🦚🐎🐐🦋🐝 (@MimiBrimz) February 9, 2026

The comments sparked immediate controversy among Hip-Hop fans and Minaj’s supporters online. The comedian addressed a heckler in the audience who tried to check him during the performance. Epps told the fan, “b#### shut up,” and said he was just telling jokes.

Fans had mixed reactions to the comedian’s material. Some defended Epps, saying comedy shows allow performers to push boundaries. Others felt his jokes crossed a line and were unnecessary attacks on the rapper.

Mike epps thought he was about to join the dog pile party and got his ass humble quick 😂😂



Not only did someone in the audience cuss him out but the FBI barbz got online and opened Pandoras box of recipes on him

😂😂😂

Love to see it — Like my 💵's Blue (@RealBarbKayla) February 10, 2026

The controversy grew as clips from the show circulated on social media platforms, and the backlash prompted Epps to record an apology video.

In the apology video posted online, Epps took full responsibility for his comments.

“Just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said,” he stated. “Want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all of that for saying what I said.”

The comedian explained his mindset during the performance.

“You know, I’m a comedian. Sometime I get on that stage, you know, I have a little drink and I go, ‘Wow.’ You know what I mean? It’s I’m non-filtered,” Epps said in the video.

Epps emphasized his willingness to take accountability for his actions.

“Something a lot of people don’t know how to,” he continued in his statement.

The “We Them Ones Tour” has been making stops across the country with Epps performing his stand-up comedy routine.

The Louisville show became one of the most talked-about performances because of the controversial material and the subsequent apology.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to either the original jokes or the apology as of this writing.