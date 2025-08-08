Mike Tyson Sued For Using Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Classic To Fuel Epic Netflix Payday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson is being sued by Ty Fyffe for using the Hip-Hop track “Murdergram” without permission in a viral Instagram video.

Mike Tyson is being hauled into court after legendary producer Ty Fyffe accused the boxing icon of illegally using a classic Hip-Hop track featuring Jay-Z, DMX and Ja Rule in a viral Instagram post promoting his upcoming fight.

In a federal lawsuit, Fyffe claims Tyson used the 1998 song “Murdergram” without permission in a 33-second video shared on Instagram last November.

The clip showed Tyson training for his highly anticipated bout against Jake Paul. Fyffe alleges the song was not only used without a license but also credited him in the post’s caption, misleading viewers into thinking he had endorsed the video.

The lawsuit accuses Tyson of copyright infringement and false designation of origin. Fyffe says the unauthorized use of the track, which he co-produced with Jay-Z, DMX and Ja Rule, created confusion about his involvement in the fight’s promotion.

“Murdergram,” originally released by Murder Inc. Records and featured in the Jay-Z film Streets Is Watching, helped fuel interest in the Netflix-streamed fight, which reportedly drew over 108 million viewers, according to Fyffe.

The Instagram post racked up more than 452,000 likes and was seen by hundreds of thousands more.

Fyffe’s legal team argues that Tyson’s use of the track contributed to the commercial success of the fight and Tyson’s related ventures, including a reported $20 million payday from Netflix.

The complaint also points to Tyson’s use of the song title in the caption as a form of branding, which Fyffe says falsely implied a partnership or endorsement.

Ty Fyffe is asking the court for damages, including lost licensing revenue and profits Tyson allegedly gained from the video’s reach.

He’s also seeking a permanent injunction to stop Tyson from using the track again, along with attorney’s fees and court costs.