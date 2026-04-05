Mike WiLL Made-It Announces Made-It Pro Lifestyle Brand With Cash App As Investor

Mike WiLL Made-It just launched Made-It Pro, a lifestyle brand that’s way more than just another celebrity cash grab.

The Grammy-winning producer partnered with Cash App and Square to build something rooted in Atlanta culture, sports, and music, all colliding at once.

This isn’t some random merch drop either. Mike WiLL’s been clear about his vision from day one: he wanted to create something that actually reflected who he is and what his community represents.

The brand debuted with a short film that’s basically Mike’s entire world in one visual. You’ve got him pulled from a golf dream back into the studio, everyday Atlanta moments, flashbacks to where his love of golf started, and it all comes full circle.

The film features cameo appearances by T.I. and Big Bank, set to the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track “HUMBLE,” and is directed by Avery Stedman, with creative direction by Jacob MacDonald and Corey Way.

It’s the kind of storytelling that shows he’s thinking bigger than just selling clothes.

“I didn’t see anything in the market that really reflected me, so I created it with Made-It Pro,” Mike WiLL explained. “It’s rooted in sports, but it’s a full lifestyle. We started with a golf capsule because that’s where I’m at right now.”

The first capsule collection centers on golf, something deeply personal to Mike. He recently hosted his second annual Made-It Day golf classic benefitting his Making Wishes Matter foundation, which he founded to invest in Atlanta communities and support youth.

The collection features innovative merchandise and accessories, including golf balls, premium T-shirts, polos, sweaters, and more, with elevated storytelling and intentional details throughout.

“When I’m not in the studio I’m on the course. This is just the beginning. The vision is big, and we’re building something that’s going to resonate globally,” he said.

Cash App and Square aren’t just slapping their logos on this. Zack Ashley, Global Head of Brand Partnerships for both companies, made it clear they’re invested in the movement itself.

“As founding partners, Cash App and Square are proud to support not just a brand, but a movement that celebrates Atlanta’s creative community and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives it forward,” Ashley said. “We believed in Mike’s vision for Made-It Pro from day one, and we’re excited that our brands can help bring it to life.”