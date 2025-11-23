EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Fights Like Hell For Journalist Status As Megan Thee Stallion Trial Wraps Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz clash in Miami as a judge weighs whether the blogger counts as press.

Milagro Gramz is fighting in a Miami federal court to be treated as a journalist to save her case.

The blogger is locked in a high-stakes side battle inside Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation trial over whether she counts as “media” under Florida law, a label that could either shield her or leave her wide open when the jury reaches a verdict.

Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro in October 2024 in federal court in Miami.

She says the commentator ran a relentless online campaign with rapper Tory Lanez that spread lies, promoted an AI p### deepfake and accused her of lying under oath about the 2020 shooting in Hollywood Hills.

The trial began Monday, November 17, with a nine-person jury hearing three central claims against Milagro: defamation for saying Megan committed perjury, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of a digitally altered sexual image.

In the new filing, Milagro’s lawyers argue she is a “media defendant” who deserves the same legal protections that cover news outlets, bloggers and digital hosts.

They point to her Stationhead contract with Mobz Radio, where she broadcasts five days a week for five hours a day, interviews guests like Nicki Minaj, Bia, and Judge Joe Brown, and earns almost six figures with no other income outside media hosting.

They also note her past work on the On-Site talk show’s “Messy Mondays” segment, her HBO commentary appearance and her YouTube channel that covers high-profile trials and celebrity disputes.

Under Florida law, people who function as media must get written notice before they are sued for defamation so they have a chance to correct or retract their statements.

If Judge Cecilia Altonaga rules that Milagro falls into that category, Megan’s failure to send that notice could blow up parts of the case, put punitive damages in danger, or even lead to a dismissal fight over the court’s power to keep hearing the claims.

Megan’s team is pushing just as hard in the opposite direction. In a separate brief, her lawyers remind the judge that she had already ruled Milagro was not a media defendant when she refused to dismiss the case earlier this year, writing that the court “concludes she does not’ qualify.

They now want that view locked in before the jury gets instructions.

To drive the point home, Megan’s lawyers threw Milagro’s own language back at her.

In livestreams, she admitted, “I did not tell anybody I was a reporter. I ain’t never told you I went to school for journalism. You don’t need to be a journalist to give an opinion.”

The trial itself has been intense.

On the stand this week, Megan became emotional as she described how the deepfake video and years of online attacks left her in therapy and afraid to open her phone.

She told the court she is suing because she is tired of Milagro “carrying on this narrative that I’m just such a bad person and I would lie to put an innocent man in jail,” and said she hated that the blogger drove people to watch “a very disgusting fake pornographic video” of her.

Outside the media fight, jurors will decide whether Milagro lied when she called Megan a drunk, claimed she had a “severe drinking problem” and told followers the rapper committed perjury in Tory Lanez’s criminal case, even after a jury convicted him of shooting Megan and a judge sentenced him to ten years in prison.

If Milagro wins the journalist battle, she gains a powerful shield: Megan would face stricter proof rules, possible limits on damages and fresh arguments over whether the case can go forward at all.

If the judge sticks with her earlier view that Milagro is not media, the blogger loses that protection and walks the rest of this trial on a tightrope with far less safety net.