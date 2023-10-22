Missy Elliott Helps Dozens Of Families In Hometown With $50,000 Donation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott gave a generous gift to bring hope to dozens of families in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. Read more.

Missy Elliott has stepped forward to make a significant difference in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The Grammy Award-winning artist recently donated a whopping $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, a gesture that will undoubtedly bring relief to numerous families in the community.

The donation comes at a crucial time when many struggle with economic challenges. The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which has been at the forefront of providing affordable housing solutions to residents, will utilize the funds to support families in need.

Elliott’s contribution is expected to aid dozens of households, ensuring a safe and stable environment.

Residents and officials alike have expressed their gratitude for Elliott’s generous donation.

“It’s a big deal, it’s huge. It keeps families together, and it gives people, once again, hope,” Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover told WTKR.

Elliott’s ties to Portsmouth run deep. Not only did she grow up in the city, but she has also been a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring artists in the region.

In recognition of her contributions to music and philanthropic efforts, the city of Portsmouth recently honored Elliott in a special way. A street in the city was named after the rapper in October of 2022 and Missy Elliott was also presented with the key to Portsmouth.